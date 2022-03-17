Basketball team wins tournament

Saturday, March 12, Prince Edward Youth League 12u Basketball team won this years James River Association Championship. This was a one-day tournament and the team went 3-0. They were coached by Coach G., Coach Derek, Coach Dabney and Coach Steve. Pictured, back row, Coach Steve, Josiah Hayes, Melvin Wright III, Owen Wears, Coach G., Coach Dabney, Alex Anderson and Coach Derek; front row, Kevin Lee Jr., Jaylen Delaney, Camden Whirley, Dempsy Kendrick and Jaylen Boyd.