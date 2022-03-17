Basketball Madness set

The Town of Farmville Recreation Department is bringing its own madness to town. The Adult Basketball League starts this month. Registration is currently underway; adults ages 18+ can play. Sign up as a free agent or with your friends or colleagues as a team. Roster, team name, and full league payment is required at the time of registration. Fees are $350 per team and participants must live or work in Prince Edward County. The registration deadline is March 18.

Season openers begin March 21 and 23 and games will be played at the Fuqua School Lower School Commons Gym on Monday and Wednesday evenings. The season will be wrapped up with a tournament, taking place on Tuesday, May 10.

The Rec Department is also seeking volunteers for the Adult Basketball League, our upcoming Adult Softball League, and the Summer Day camp. Contact them for more information or to fill out an application.

For more information or to register visit https://www.farmvilleva.com/203/Parks-Recreation, or contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone (434) 392-3737 or by email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department.