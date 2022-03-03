Backstrom named Pitcher of the Week

Sydney Backstrom earned her first Big South Pitcher of the Week honors for her efforts at the Razorback Invitational

The reigning Big South Pitcher of the Year appeared in three games, where she earned two wins and struck out 23 batters. She had two complete games and allowed three or less earned runs in each appearance.

Backstrom’s impressive weekend started with a complete game victory against the No. 25 team in the country Wichita State. She struck out five and only gave up two hits while leading her team to their first victory over a ranked opponent on the season.

The Huntersville, North Carolina native again got the start in the circle against Illinois where again she threw a complete game and picked up the victory. This time she struck out seven, while again allowing just two earned runs.

Backstrom got the nod in the weekends finale against Western Illinois for her third start in as many days. She pitched six innings, striking out 11 and only allowing five baserunners.

Sydney Backstrom has struck out 40 batters to this point in the season and has a 1.00 walks and hits per inning pitched up to this point.