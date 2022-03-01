Auditions to be held

Waterworks Players will hold auditions March 6 and 7 for its spring production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Set in the late Victorian London, Oscar Wilde’s comedy has some of the wittiest dialogue ever written for the stage.

Directed by Clint Wright, this play follows two young gentlemen as they “bend the truth” to add excitement to their lives. John has invented a brother, Earnest, whom he uses as an excuse to leave his dull country life behind to visit the girl he adores in London. Algernon takes the name Earnest, to secretly visit John’s beautiful young ward in the country. Things go awry when they all end up together one fateful afternoon. Yes, it sounds like a big mess, but Wilde unwinds this affair into one of the classic comedies of English literature. Waterworks is looking for 9 characters:

• John Worthing: The country lover. Late 20s to 30s.

• Algernon Moncrieff: The city lover. Mid 20s to 30s.

• Merriman: Butler; 20s +

• Lane: Manservant; 20s +

• Lady Bracknell: A dragon of a dowager. 50s+

• Honorable Gwendolen Fairfax: The city love interest; Mid 20s to 30s.

• Cecily Cardew: A young lady, the ward of Jack Worthing

• Miss Prism: Governess; A prim woman, 50s +

• The Reverend Canon Chasuble: Local reverend; 50’s +

Auditions will be Sunday and Monday, March 6 and 7 at 6-9 p.m., at the Waterworks Theatre building (25 SMI Way, Farmville), and will consist of cold readings from the script. Those auditioning may join Waterworks for either or both of the nights. Performances will be 8 p.m. on April 22, 23, 29 and 30, with a single 2 p.m. matinee on April 24. Even if you’re not sure there’s a character you’d be a fit for, come on out. We’ll take all comers.

Covid-19 policies: Everyone should wear a mask or equivalent face covering (nose and mouth) to auditions. Further covid policies will be discussed there; we are monitoring the situation and want to provide a safe environment for our return to live theatre.

If you have questions about auditions or the show, contact Waterworks via its Facebook page or at info@waterworksplayers.org.