Aloysha Ghee, 44 of Cumberland, departed this life at her home on March 16. She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories: her husband, George Ghee; son, Deitrich L. Brown; parents, Joe and Cassandra Baker; father and mother-in-law, George and Linda Ghee, siblings; Craig (Tarisha), Dion, Stanley, Joe Jr., Porsha and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing is scheduled for March 23, from 2-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2 p.m., at New Life Assembly Church, Farmville. Reverend Larry E. Smith, officiating. Interment, Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumberland.

