Adult nature learning series set

The outdoors offers everyone an escape from the humdrum. This free series offers adults ages 18 years and older activities that offer low impact exercise along with the chance to create your own connection with nature. This is a series, with each week building on the previous session, but also designed for participants to join in at any session.

Early Birding is a guided walk on moderate terrain trails through the park’s various habitats — forests, wetland and fields. It begins at 8 a.m., when feathered friends are their most busy and talkative. Along the way, you’ll learn and practice techniques for identifying these fascinating creatures via sight, sound and environmental clues.

Nature Sketch Journaling is offered at 1 p.m. Through guided instruction, you’ll learn simple sketching and writing techniques to start or continue your own nature journal. You’ll find that observational drawing and writing will make you a keener observer, help you learn, and enable you to convey the memory or essence of places and living beings around you. Bring a pencil and a small unlined sketchbook. The activities are offered every other week on Thursdays beginning March 24, and ending May 19.

Woodland Village, a ranger-led walk along park trails to introduce you to the characters found in forest neighborhoods, is offered at 10 a.m. on alternate Thursdays beginning March 31, and ending May 26.

Full descriptions of each activity can be found by visiting https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/events. Advance registration is not required. For more information, call (804) 492-5919 or email bcguide@dcr.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.