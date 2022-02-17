Winter grads announced

Radford University conferred 594 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2021 winter commencement exercises. On Dec. 11, 461 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded at the Dedmon Center on main campus in Radford, and 133 degrees were presented at Radford University Carilion events in Roanoke.

Alumnus Brian Robinson ‘93 delivered the keynote address. Robinson is Goldman Sachs’s head of prime brokerage sales for the Americas. “As you embark on your journey, know there’s going to be potholes, peaks, valleys, ups, downs, whatever. But put some soul into it. Put your soul into it,” Robinson said. “I promise you today, if you rise and grind, a magic carpet ride awaits you. Greatness is upon you.”

Among those receiving diplomas were:

• Tevin Javon Lee, of New Canton, who graduated with a Bachlor of Science in Biology.

• La’kendra I Walton of Prospect, who graduated with Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

• Trisha Dawn Bishop of Scottsville, who graduated with Bachelor of Science in Sociology.

• Alexis B. Crews of Dillwyn, who graduated with Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

