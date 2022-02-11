William and Mary dean’s list announced
Published 3:00 pm Friday, February 11, 2022
Jamie Carkenord and Grace Rust, both of Farmville, were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2021 semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.