Tigers runs past Shenandoah 86-61

Junior Ryan Clements scored a game-high 18 points, and sophomore Davidson Hubbard added 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds, to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to an 86-61 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball home win past Shenandoah University (SU) on Saturday afternoon in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Fifth-year Jake Hahn added 10 points and seven rebounds for the host Tigers, who led 42-33 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 44-28 in the second half while improving to 11-6 overall, 6-4 in the ODAC. Davion Roberts scored 16 points for SU, now 3-15 overall, 2-7 in the ODAC.

“Great team win this afternoon,” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough.

H-SC jumped out to an early 9-3 lead at 16:20 after a basket from sophomore D.J. Wright, and extended the advantage to 19-11 at 11:46 following a pair of free throws by Clements. SU rallied back to within 21-19 with 8:53 on the clock, but the Tigers responded with an 18-7 run to led 39-26 at 4:14. The quick outburst included three consecutive three-point field goals to start from Hahn, Clements and freshman Nick Shryock (Davidson, NC), followed by nine-straight points by Hubbard, including a conventional three-point play. The Garnet & Grey led 42-33 at the intermission as Hubbard (15) and Clements (11) combined for 26 first-half points.

H-SC began the second half quickly, as well, using a 13-4 run to lead 55-37 at 10:41, getting six points from sophomore Josiah Hardy (Ashburn). The Tigers maintained their momentum and extended the margin to 72-48 with 5:47 left to play after a pair of free throws by Wright. Coach Kimbrough was able to play everyone on the roster over the final minutes of the contest as the Garnet & Grey took their largest lead in the final minute at 86-59 courtesy of an offensive rebound and layup by junior Harrison Taylor. Taylor and freshman Ayman McGowan each scored five points down the stretch for the home team, before the Hornets added a late basket inside for the final margin.

Clements led H-SC with his game-high 18 points, adding three assists and two steals. Hubbard finished with his 17 points and game-high nine rebounds for the Tigers. Hahn contributed his 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Wright had eight points and a game-high four assists off the bench. H-SC shot 56% (33-59) from the field, including 33% (8-24) on three-pointers, and 75% (12-16) at the free throw line. The Tigers out-rebounded SU 39-20, and outscored their opponent 48-24 in points scored in the paint.

Roberts led SU with his team-high 16 points. Noah Adams had 12 points off the bench for the Hornets. SU shot 43% (20-47) from the field, including 41% (7-17) on three-pointers, and 70% (14-20) at the line.

H-SC will play on the road at the University of Lynchburg in ODAC action on Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. in Lynchburg.