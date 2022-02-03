Tigers release lacrosse schedule

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Lacrosse Head Coach Jason Rostan ‘03 announced his program’s upcoming 2022 schedule that includes 10 home games among 17 regular season contests, and features 10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games with five at home and five on the road. The Tigers open the spring with their first five games at home, including a pair of games against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last spring.

“As a team, we understand and look forward to the challenges on the horizon within a strong 2022 schedule,” said Rostan. “The schedule is competitive out of the gate and we will have to play great lacrosse every time out. We feel that playing this caliber out-of-conference schedule gives ample opportunity to be in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament bid at year’s end, while also preparing us for the always strong ODAC portion of the schedule.”

Both Christopher Newport University on March 26, at 1 p.m. and Cabrini University on March 1, at 3:30 p.m. visit The Hill early in the season after making appearances in the post-season last year. A highlight this spring will be when the Tigers take on The Catholic University of America as part of the Capitol Lacrosse Classic on Saturday, March 19. The event is taking place at Audi Field, home of MLS’ D.C. United, in Washington, D.C. Other contests being played there that day include Duke vs. Towson and Virginia vs. Maryland.

Other non-conference home games for the Tigers include Southern Virginia University on Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., Greensboro College on March 5, at 1 p.m., and Berry College on March 9, at 3 p.m. They wrap up non-conference action against the University of Mary Washington on March 23 at 4 p.m. in Fredericksburg.

H-SC opens ODAC play on March 12 when it travels to Washington and Lee University at 4:30 p.m. Last spring, the Tigers snapped the Generals’ 24-game regular season ODAC win streak dating back to April 2017.

“Speaking within the league, the ODAC will be one of the top lacrosse conferences nationally, as usual — several teams have earned preseason recognition in various Top 20 polls and we anticipate the level of lacrosse from top to bottom to be as competitive as it ever been,” added Rostan. “We are excited for what lies ahead for this team, with a goal of competing for an ODAC Championship come May.”

The Tigers resume ODAC play on March 26 when they host Bridgewater College at 1 p.m. before hitting the road for a contest at Ferrum College on March 30 at 7 p.m. H-SC will then host its next three ODAC games against Roanoke College on April 2 at 1 p.m., Randolph College on April 9 at 1 p.m. and Virginia Wesleyan University on April 13 at 4 p.m.

A trio of road conference games follows at Randolph-Macon College on April 16 at 1 p.m., Shenandoah University on April 23 at 1 p.m. and Guilford College on April 27 at 7 p.m. The Tigers wrap up the regular season with a home game against the University of Lynchburg on April 30 at 1 p.m.

The 2022 ODAC Tournament is scheduled to begin on May 1 with a first round contest. The quarterfinals will take place at the #3 and #4 seeded teams on May 3 with the semifinals at the #1 and #2 seeded teams on May 6. The championship game will be hosted by the tournament’s top seeded team on May 7.

H-SC returns 37 players, including All-ODAC selections Sean Duffy, Grayson Ackaway, Henry Hitt, Nick Morgan and Presley Miller from the 2021 team that advanced to the ODAC semifinals. Duffy also earned both Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) and IMLCA All-Region honors while he and Morgan both were named USILA All-Americans. Bobby Clagett was named to the 2021 ODAC All-Tournament Team after scoring four goals and two assists in the tournament.

Coach Rostan, assisted by Billy Cameron and Paul Amos ‘92, has added 18 newcomers to the program for the upcoming season.