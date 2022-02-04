Tigers drop dual meet decision at Bridgewater

Senior Woody Parsons won the 100 Meter Fly, and freshman Quinn Hardimon won the 200 Meter Free, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 115-78 dual meet decision on the road at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) member Bridgewater College on Saturday in Bridgewater. The visiting Tigers dropped to 5-2 overall, 4-1 in the ODAC, while the host Eagles improved to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the ODAC.

“These guys have worked really hard this season,” said 11th-year head coach Betsy Leonard. “We are looking forward to ironing out the kinks before the ODAC Championships in two weeks and hope to go into the conference meet with a full, healthy roster. I am so proud of this team’s resilience, and I’m really excited for some fast times in Greensboro.”

Parsons won the 100 Fly in 1:02.19, while swimming on two relays that each finished second … the 200 Meter Medley Relay (1:58.09) and the 400 Meter Free Relay (3:55.49). The 200 Medley included junior Braxton Psuik, freshman Cole Renfrow, Parsons and freshman Matt Brooks. The 400 Free included Parsons, junior Andrew Rehak, Brooks and Psuik.

Hardimon won the 200 Free in 2:03.77, and finished second in both the 200 Meter IM (2:30.52) and the 100 Meter Back (1:05.96).

Senior Dane Warner placed second in the 800 Meter Free in 12:24.14, while Psuik finished second in the 50 Meter Free in 25.76, and Patrick Garifo placed second in the 400 Meter Free in 5:53.00.

H-SC will compete again at the 2022 ODAC Swimming Championships scheduled for Feb. 10-13 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.