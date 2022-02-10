Tigers compete at the Joe LaRocco Invitational

Junior Justin Stimpson posted a collegiate-best indoor 800 meter time of 2:10.84 to lead Hampden-Sydney College at the Joe LaRocco Invitational hosted by Roanoke College on Saturday at the Kerr-Cregger Field House in Salem. Stimpson finished seventh in the 800, and was followed in the same event by freshman Kevin Busch with a collegiate-best indoor time of 2:38.11 to place 12th. Freshman Kade Minton posted a collegiate-best indoor time of 4:50.86 in the one mile run to finish ninth, while sophomore Devin Kohout competed in the mile, as well, with a collegiate-best indoor time of 5:01.58 to place 11th.

H-SC will compete again at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge hosted by Roanoke College on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. in Salem.