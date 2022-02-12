Tiger Corner broken into

Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps is looking for help identifying the person in the surveillance camera images from The Tiger Corner that was broken into on Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to the Facebook post from Sheriff Epps The Tiger Corner located at 5195 Farmville Road in Prince Edward County was broken into between the hours of 11 p.m. and midnight. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen. The surveillance camera was able to catch these photos.

If you have any information about this crime or if you think you know this person please call The Sheriff’s office at 434-392-8101 or Crimesolvers at 434-392-3400. Callers will remain anonymous and could receive up to a $1000 cash reward.