Students of the Month recognized

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the February School Board meeting, held on Thursday, Feb. 3:

• Ja’Ona Johnson, Student of the Month for December 2021, kindergartener at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Tiana Branch and Jamal Johnson, of Cumberland.

• Asher Beal, Student of the Month for January 2022, pre-kindergartener at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Lexi and Tyler Beal, of Cumberland.

• Shakira Gregory, Student of the Month for December 2021, eighth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of George and Saketra Gregory, of Dillwyn.

• Aiden Savoye, Student of the Month for January 2022, seventh grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Christina Cesark, of Farmville.

• Mekhi Blakey, Student of the Month for December 2021, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, son of Tanya and James Blakey, of Cumberland.

• Calvin Foster, Student of the Month for January 2022, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, son of Kim and Curtis Foster, of Cumberland.