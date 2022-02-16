Students move to Super Regionals

Prince Edward County High School recently attended the Forensics regional competition. Pictured are the team which includes Jacob Strickler, back, Serena Campbell, Dima Hamza and Meera Mishra. Also, pictured far right, is Forensics Coach Carol Pippen. The students who will move to Super Regionals on Feb. 26 are Dima, Meera and Serena. Dima won first prize for poetry interpretation. Meera won second prize for impromptu speaking. Serena placed as an alternate for the storytelling category.