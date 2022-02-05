Stimpert named to dean’s list

Published 10:30 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Report

Renee Elise Stimpert has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Wofford College. Stimpert is from Hampden Sydney.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,775 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, experiential learning opportunities and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a “best value” and for its commitment to student success and accessibility for low- and middle-income students.

