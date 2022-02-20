School Board Appreciation Month celebrated

In recognition of School Board Appreciation Month, members of the Cumberland County School Board were honored at the Thursday, Feb. 3, meeting. Members were treated to dinner prepared by the Culinary Arts students prior to the meeting. They were then presented with gifts from each of the schools. Elementary school students wrote thank-you cards for all that they do for students and staff. School Board members include the following: Chair, District 1 Ginger Sanderson; District 2 G. Lee Dowdy; District 3 Latesha Anderson; District 4 Leigh McCrea; and Vice-Chair, District 5 Dr. Christine Ross.

Since Feb. 15-19 is also School Board Clerks Appreciation Week, clerks of the School Board were also recognized. These included Clerk Dr. Elizabeth Jamerson and Deputy Clerk Bernice Ford.