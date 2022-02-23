Rutherford named to president’s list

Catherine Rutherford, of Farmville was named to the College of Charleston fall 2021 president’s list. Rutherford is majoring in English.

To qualify for president’s list, highly distinguished, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

