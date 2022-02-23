Rutherford named to president’s list
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Catherine Rutherford, of Farmville was named to the College of Charleston fall 2021 president’s list. Rutherford is majoring in English.
To qualify for president’s list, highly distinguished, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability.