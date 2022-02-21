Robert Lee Crump

Published 5:28 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Robert Lee Crump departed this life on Feb. 16, in Farmville.

He is survived by his long life partner, Ellen Austin; three bonus daughters, Sharon Noel (Jeffrey), Yvette Austin-Gilliam (Douglas) and Nancy Austin; one sister, Delores Langhorn (Bob); nine bonus grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, one uncle, Linwood Crump, two aunts, Emma Jones and Parena Crump; one nephew; three nieces; nine great-great nieces; two great-great nephews; cousins, one favorite and devoted, Pearline Liverman, and devoted friends, James Brown and Carroll Trent.

A public viewing will take place on Feb. 23, at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, in Cumberland, from 1-6 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Feb. 24 at New Life Assembly Church, in Farmville, at 12 p.m., with Rev. Carl Hamiel, officiating. Interment at Center Union Baptist Church, Cumberland.

