Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 24/60 – Installing centerline markings.

• Route 665 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project. Route 665 (Fanny White Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 631 (Troublesome Creek Road) to Route 60 (James Anderson Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin Feb, 14, and is planned until March 11.

• Route 743, Shady Oaks Road – Cul-de-sac work.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 651 – Daytime road closure for bank stabilization Feb. 14 – Feb. 25.

• Route 665 at Briery Creek – emergency bridge repairs. Road is closed and a detour is in place.

• Note districtwide activities above.