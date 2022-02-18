Redistricting comment period open

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors will receive public comment and hold two public hearings prior to considering adoption of amendments to the Code of Prince Edward County regarding county redistricting and the proposed changes to voting districts.

Redistricting is the process by which the boundaries of election districts and voting precincts are drawn. Members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board are elected from these districts. State and federal law require localities to redraw their election districts every 10 years following the federal decennial census. Local redistricting addresses population shifts at the county level. The boundaries of an election district may have to change to preserve proportionality in population among the districts.

In order to correct population deviations in the election districts, as determined by the 2020 decennial census, some of the lines in Districts 1 (Farmville), 5 (Buffalo), 6 (Prospect), 7 (West End) and 8 (Center), which equates to 11 census blocks, are proposed to be adjusted. The proposed voting district maps and redistricting ordinance are available for review in the office of the Prince Edward County Administrator Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and online at the County’s website: www.co.prince-edward.va.us.

The public comment period begins Feb. 16, and will run through April 8 at 4:30 p.m. Public comments will also be received by email to board @co.prince-edward.va.us.org or by mail to Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 382, Farmville, VA 23901 or by fax to (434) 392-6683

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to provide input at the two public hearings, which will be held in the Board of Supervisors Room, Prince Edward County Courthouse, 111 N. South St., Third Floor, Farmville, VA 23901, on the following dates and times: Tuesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m.

The redistricting schedule adopted by the Board of Supervisors is as follows:

• Public Comment Period, Minimum of 30 days: Feb. 16 – April 8 at 4:30 p.m.

• First Public Hearing – March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

• Second Public Hearing – March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

• Public Comment Period Ends – April 8 at 4:30 p.m.

• Board Action on Ordinance and Plan – April 12

• If there are amendments: Additional public comment period of 15 days.

• If no changes, authorize Notice that Redistricting Plan will take effect in 30 days or Friday, May 20.

• Notify voters of changes.

All interested persons are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearings and/or present their views through written comments for consideration by the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.