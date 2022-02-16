Raiders compete in Best of the Best Qualifier

On Feb. 12, the JROTC Raider Team traveled to the D-Day Memorial, Bedford, to compete in the annual 4th Brigade Best of the Best Raider Qualifier. The Coed Division, led by Parker Knight would place first in the following events, 5KM run, Rope Bridge, Tire Flip, Litter Carry, second in Logistics Relay, third in the Modified Army Physical Fitness Test and would place first overall for the Raider Qualifier.

The Male Division, led by Aiden Houchens, would place first in Logistics Relay, second in Rope Bridge, third in Litter Carry, Tire Flip, 5KM run and place second overall for the Raider Qualifier.

Both Male and Coed Divisions are currently qualified for Best of the Best Raider Championships and will be held in Buckingham on April 23. This event is sponsored by 4th Brigade JROTC, Fort Bragg, NC.