Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of October. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Audrey M. Matisa to Kenneth L. Kincaid. Deed Gift,

• Chris J. Matisa to Audrey M. Matisa, 3.37 AC, Propsect District. $1,000.

• Michael Ford to Benjamin D. Rathsack. $420,000.

• Patricia Fleming Randall to Rubin Lee Patterson, 1.61 AC, Hampden District. $215,000.

• Advantage Rental Properties LL to Parker T. Lamb, Lot, Town of Farmville. $450,000.

• Jason L. Satterwhite to Ashley William Jones Jr., Lots, Hampden District. $220,000.

• Augustin Dee Hobgood III to Barbara C. Lacks. Deed Gift.

• Thomas L. Crouse to Brian K. Burdick, 8.10 AC, Lot. $70,000.

• Sharon Johnson Perutelli to Derek Matthew Coblentz, 40 AC, Prospect District. $280,000.

• Cary B. Stokes to 113 Appomattox LLC, Parcels, Town of Farmville. $500,000.

• Lofton Leasing LLC To Richard V. Gumina, Tract 22, Prospect District. $420,000.

• Joshua E. Amos to Joshua Paul Brown Deed Gift.

• The President Trustee College to Charles D. Puckett, 1 AC, Hampden District. $65,000.

• The President Trustee College to Charles D. Puckett, 1 AC, Hampden District. $92,400.

• Roman Cech to Clementine Properties LLC, 1.07 AC, Farmville District. $68,000.

• Countryside Development Company to Richard V. Gumina, Tract, Prospect District. $225,000.

• Terrie L. Wichrowski to Sterling Investments LLC, 55.47 AC, Leigh District. $250,000.

• Skts LLC to Gavin R. Warren, Lots. $195,000.

• Carita Maxine Ward Randall to Otis Cleon Scott, Lot, Prospect District. $30,000.

• Carita Maxine Ward Randall to Otis Cleon Scott, 27 AC, Buffalo District. $50,000.

• JC McComb II to CB Farm, Lots, Leigh District. $395,000.

• Bobby D. Williams to Cortes MC Bedford LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $140,000.

• Robert M. Chambers to Robert W. Kane. $24,000.

• Harrison Moody to Thomas J. Lawson, 3.49 AC, Lockett District. $20,000.

• Betty J. McBride to Michael Biase, Lots, Hampden District. $400,000.

• Bobby L. Burley to Troy Andrew Banks, 2.040 AC, Hampden District. $22,500.

• Colton Lee West to Christopher Edward Whalen, 8.90 AC, Prospect District. $17,500.

• Orion Investments INC to Michael Halleman, .87 AC, Town of Farmville. $319,900.

• Layne Street Land Holdings LLC to Ben Henry Construction LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $280,000.

• RLP Investments LC to Keith G. Schlosberg, 83.94 AC. $200,000.

• Glen R. Shaffer to James W. McMillion, 20.389 AC, Lockett District. $200,000.

• Owen Benson Jr. to Linda B. Winkfield. Deed Gift.

• Osa Sue Dowdy to Loretta Lisa Dowdy Pearce. Deed Gift.

• Loretta Lisa Dowdy Pearce to Red & Oad Estates LLC. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Whirley Wright; Aka to Wright Properties I LLC. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Whirley Wright; Aka to Wright Properties II LLC. Deed Gift.

• Pamela Arkin to Diane M. Andrews, Lot, Town of Farmville. $155,000.

• Carol M. Bridgforth to Carol M. Bridgforth; Tr Ua. Deed Gift.

• Sandra T. Scruggs to Patricia Larrivee, 1.91 AC, Prospect District. $11,000.

• Marshall Averette Simpson to Monique Thomas, .174 AC, Town of Farmville. $210,000.

• Lynette A. Redd to Michael Dean Johnson III, 1.50 AC, Leigh District. $175,000.

• Jacob McCann to Marlen Alfonso, Lots, Leigh District. $279,000.

• James Edward Adams to Billy W. Barton Jr., 16.64 AC, Leigh District. $40,000.

• William E. Blottner to Britt N. Thomas, .29 AC, Town of Farmville. $176,000.

• The Hampden-Sydney College to James Hugh Haskins, .99 AC, Hampden District. $75,000.

• Deborah Jean Dowell to Emmet Troy Clark III. Deed Gift.

• Jason Mark Raber to Skyward Properties LLC, Jason. Deed Gift.

• US Bank Trust National Association to David W. Hart, .184 AC. $115,000.

• Mark Wroblewski to Brian Taylor Hyde, 8.85 AC, Leigh District. $32,000.

• James D. Satterwhite Sr. to Jason L. Satterwhite, 6.76 AC, Leigh District. $15,000.

• Billy W. Barton Jr. to Robert Houston Davis, 26.11 AC, Leigh District. $45,000.

• Bennie D. Waller D. to Antjuan Evans, Lot, Town of Farmville. $175,000.

• Ellen Louise Allen to Jessica M. Fitzgerald. Deed Gift.

• Nicholas A. Rinaldo to NWR, INC, 1.61 AC, Hampden District. $14,500.

• Stephen C. Looney to Jennifer M. Karratti, 3.02 AC, Hampden District. $126,000.

• Dreena J. Montgomery to Richard T. Crowder, 78.93 AC, Leigh District. $375,000.

• Michael D. Bolden to Shane E. Acker, 4.5 AC, Prospect District. $15,000.

• Jacob B. Collins to Robert Bryce Hazelwood, Lot, Hampden District. $199,000.