October wedding planned

Becky Shumaker, Mike Mahone and Raymond Shumaker of Dillwyn, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlin Nicole Shumaker to Chad Riley Woodson of New Canton.

Chad is the son of Angie and Ray Morris of Cumberland and Roger Woodson, of Newton Canton.

Kaitlin’s Maternal Grandmother is Rebecca Fields of Powhatan, and the late Edwin D. Fields Sr. “Doug” formally of Powhatan, and the late Molly Fields formally of Cumberland. Her Paternal Grandparents are the late Dorothy and Douglas Shumaker formally of Buckingham.

Chad’s Maternal Grandparents are Frank and Janice Hodges of Pennsylvania, and the late Howard and Lorraine Watson formally of Arvonia. His Paternal Grandparents are the late William and Ellen Woodson formally of New Canton.

Kaitlin is a 2020 graduate of Radford University and is currently employed by Centra Hematology & Oncology Clinic in Farmville.

Chad is a 2013 graduate of Buckingham County High School and is currently employed by Buckingham County Water Systems.

An Oct. 15 wedding is planned.