Moore selected as Crossroads Executive Director

Crossroads Community Services Board Chairman Joseph Easter recently announced the selection of Dr. Melba R. Moore following a nationwide search that considered candidates generated by the executive recruitment firm of Baker Tilly.

“Dr. Moore has spent her entire career in public health organizations, including 18 years with the City of St. Louis, Missouri as the Commissioner of Health and Director of Health and as the Health Commissioner for the City of Cincinnati since 2018. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards supporting her commitment to give back to the community.

Moore obtained a doctorate in Business Administration with a Healthcare Administration Specialization from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, Arizona, a Master of Science in Health Management from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

She is also a graduate of the Harvard University – John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executive Leadership Program,” a release noted.

Moore was recently awarded the 2022 MLK Humanitarian Award from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and UC Health due to her visionary and collaborative leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award stated: “Her nimble, data-driven approach to decision-making guided resources where they were needed most, and her steadfast leadership and sense of urgency continue to lead our region through the pandemic.”

Moore will become Crossroads’ Executive Director, following the departure of Dr. Susan Baker in 2021. Since then, Pam Wallace has served as interim Executive Director in addition to her role as Director of Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services. “Ms. Wallace’s leadership has helped us provide uninterrupted service to clients and community members who depend on Crossroads Community Services Board,” said Easter. “We are thankful she was willing to serve in this capacity.”

Regarding the newly appointed Crossroads executive director, Easter said, “Dr. Moore is passionate about serving as a champion and advocate for the health of the underserved in the community but also serve as a servant leader for her staff. She will bring great enthusiasm, energy, and leadership to Crossroads CSB as we address the community’s needs in mental health, intellectual disabilities, and substance abuse services and administrative operations.”

Moore added, “I am looking forward to joining Crossroads Community Services Board – I am meant to be in Virginia. I am thrilled to be a part of advancing the Board’s vision and providing guidance to staff who are serving residents who need our services.”

Dr. Moore begins work for Crossroads April 11.