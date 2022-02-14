Mildred Hardiman Pearson, 102 of Glen Allen, passed away on Sunday, Feb.13. She was the daughter of the late Charles Daniel and Emma Sharp Hardiman.

Mildred is survived by six nieces, Frances Trentham, Barbara Walters, Nancy Owen, Betty Carter, Hilda Griggs and Joyce Walton; nephews, Howard Hardiman Jr., Charles “Dick” Davis and many other family and friends.

Special thanks to Debbie P. Davis and Robyn D. Ragland for being there for Mildred. Also thanks to her caregiver, Pearl Void. Thanks to workers and staff at Heritage Hall, Dillwyn.

Graveside service will be held on February 16, at 1 p.m., in the Buckingham Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Baptist Church Building Fund. www.dunkumfuneralhome.com