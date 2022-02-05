McLane joins Centra Hospice

Centra Hospice recently announced that Robin McLane will be joining Farmville Hospice Team as a volunteer coordinator in the Hospice Volunteer Service Department. McLane comes to this role with a background in education and administration and has served as a hospice volunteer.

Hospice volunteers play a significant role in the care provided to patients and their family members. Working alongside hospice physicians, nurses, home-care aides, chaplains, therapists, and social workers, these volunteers are valued members of a caring professional team and have the satisfaction of knowing their time makes a difference.