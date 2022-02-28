Mabrae Monroe Speas, 82 of Cartersville, passed away Feb. 21.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Gay Speas; son, Johnathan Monroe Speas (Christina); Papaw’s two grandchildren, Gatlyn Monroe Speas and Gracie Mae Speas and also Papaw’s Bella.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cartersville Fire Department.

