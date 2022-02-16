Letter to the Editor — Community Bill of Rights

To the Editor:

Some of your Buckingham County readers might have seen people at the various country stores collecting signatures for a petition that is circulating in the county.

In response to the threat of industrial gold mining coming into Buckingham County, a group of concerned residents has written a Community Bill of Rights (CBOR) that will be presented to the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors as a proposed ordinance for the County when 1,000 signatures are collected. The ordinance would protect the health, safety and general welfare of the residents and natural environment of Buckingham County in three broad ways:

• Claims the right and responsibility to make decisions locally to protect our communities.

• Protects from the toxic trespass of industrial metallic mining.

• Prove it first! The company would first have to provide proof that at least one industrial metallic mine did not cause harm to human and natural communities.

According to the 2020 census, 30% of the population of Buckingham County does not have internet. The canvassers at the country stores want to reach out to folks without internet to make sure they have an opportunity to sign a hard copy of the petition.

Those with internet can sign the petition here: bit.ly/ bhamord

If you don’t have internet, look for people with clipboards at the country stores or call (434)253-5510 to find out how to sign the petition.

We know that industrial gold mining will not be good for us or the animals, water, air or soil of Buckingham County. We want to bring 1,000 signatures of support to the Board. We have reached over 30% of our goal. Sign on now: bit.ly/bhamord

Let’s all protect ourselves from the harm we know it would bring.

David Quillen

Buckingham