Letter — Planning Commission and Supervisors should vote no or delay solar project

To the Editor:

It’s time to call your Buckingham Planning Commissioner and Supervisor. On Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. they plan to hold a joint hearing to approve a 2,000 acre industrial scale solar project near the James River and homes in the Paynes Pond and Bridgeport Road areas. This is an agricultural area, not an industrial one, so Apex Energy is asking for an SUP that would turn it into one. This action would set the precedent for more of the same here in our rural homeland. You’ve probably seen the development on Route 60 that has generated statements of regret from our representatives. Please tell them you’re not ready to see your county become increasingly industrialized. They must not rush this SUP 299 through. Ask them to vote no or delay the decision until Buckingham citizens feel that this is the future they want.

Whether or not you’re a Buckingham resident: You can attend the joint hearing to speak at the Administration Building or submit written comments or leave 3-minute phone messages at (434) 969-5039.

The County’s YouTube will broadcast and record this meeting.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham