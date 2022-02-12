Letter — Five minutes to save our schools

To the Editor:

What is five minutes worth? Potentially, $28 million dollars to rebuild our elementary school. Would you take five minutes out of your day to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our kids and teachers? That choice is on the table this week.

Last year, our Board of Supervisors approved a $28 million dollar plan to rebuild the elementary school. The funding for that renovation largely depends on whether Prince Edward County residents are willing to a 1 cent sales tax increase. But, before that question can be put to a vote, the Virginia General Assembly must agree to put it on the ballot.

Last week, a House of Delegates subcommittee chose to not allow Prince Edward County to place the tax increase on the ballot in November. There is still a chance for them to reconsider their position but the deadline is Feb. 12.

Here’s where that five minutes comes in. If you support rebuilding our elementary school, please contact the five delegates who voted to not allow us the choice of how to improve our schools. It couldn’t be easier. When you call, simply say, “I support HB 63.” That’s it. It’ll take less than five minutes in total.

If you’re willing, here are the names of the delegates and how to contact them.

1. Robinson, Roxann L. (804) 698-1027

2. Kathy J. Byron (804) 698-1022

3. Robert D. Orrock, Sr. (804) 698-1054

4. Nicholas J. Freitas (804) 698-1030

5. Runion, Chris (804) 698-1125

Eric Hodges

Rice