Lancers cruise past Delaware State

Longwood womens lacrosse scored early and often on Saturday at Delaware State, and the Lancers never looked back en route to a 15-7 win, their first of the season.

Haley Moomau and Riley McDonald were relentless, with the duo combining for nine goals in the match. Moomau tied a career high with five goals, set in 2020 against Delaware State, while adding in an assist. McDonald ripped off four goals and an assist in her best game in the Longwood blue.

All in all, eight players had points in the match for Longwood (1-1), who opened the season with back-to-back road games.

“We’re pleased to get our first win of the season,” said Longwood head coach Elaine Jones. “The team had to battle through multiple adverse conditions today, and we’re proud of their effort. We had a dominant defensive output in the first half and just let up on the gas some in a couple areas in the second half, which allowed Delaware State to gain a little momentum in a very physical game.”

Delaware State (0-1) was led by two goals apiece from Gwenna Gentle and Emmy McGill.

Longwood stormed out of the gate and took a 6-0 lead after one quarter as five players scored in the opening quarter. Moomau opened the floodgates with a goal 32 seconds in off an assist by Emily Cate Smith, and McDonald tallied a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes. Miranda Helfenbein, Ainsley Rowlison and Lauren Cerretani also slotted home goals.

Moomau made it 7-0 early in the second quarter before Delaware State got on the board, but the Lancers ripped off four more goals before halftime, including two in the final minute. Moomau had three goals total in the quarter, and Claire Libby had the other two, including one with 45 seconds left in the half off a feed from Moomau.

From that point on, the two sides traded goals over the remaining two quarters for the final tally.

Amelia Carlile made five saves in goal to earn her first win for the Lancers.

“Props to Haley and Riley for finding the back of the net on the attack,” Jones said. “As a team we will continue to work on mentally and physically closing out these types of games better, but overall, everyone hustled all over the field to help us earn and secure the win.”

Longwood heads home for their home opener as they host Old Dominion on Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon.