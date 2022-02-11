Krista Marie Casebolt, 58 of Farmville, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident along side her mother, Elaine Mary Gurbacki, 84, of Buffalo, in Richmond, on Jan. 30. Kris was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her true passion was caring for her community, especially the incarcerated, as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner.

In her free time, Kris was an avid gardener, Billy Idol Fan and animal lover. She would spend countless hours enjoying a Ken Follett book on her porch overlooking her beloved Maras, horses and multiple other pets. Her granddaughter, Madelyn, was the apple of her eye and they enjoyed baking delicious desserts together.

Krista was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Don Casebolt, and her father, Norbert Gurbacki of Buffalo.

Krista is survived by fiancé, Alberto Cabral-Rojas; her daughter, Nicole Gilman of Fredericksburg; her son-in-law, Alex Gilman and her grandchildren, Madelyn Marie and Benjamin Joseph. She is also survived by her sisters, Kim Cygan of Boston, New York and Kelly Madera of Waldorf, Maryland.

Krista’s memorial service will be held Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Noah’s Art Animal Rescue (Mathews VA) or Virginia Equine Welfare Society (VEWS).

