JMU announces president’s list and dean’s list

James Madison University (JMU) has announced that Caroline Seal of Farmville made the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. She is majoring in nursing.

Area students who made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester are Maryann King of Columbia, majoring in nursing; Brenda Goodson of Farmville, majoring in justice studies; Kathleen Angle of Farmville, majoring in psychology; Alexandria Ragland of Dillwyn, majoring in health sciences; and Libby Robertson of Wingina, majoring in psychology.

