James River District regular season champions
Published 5:05 pm Friday, February 18, 2022
Buckingham County Varsity Girls Basketball team went undefeated to win the James River District Regular Season Champions with a 17-0 record. Pictured top row, from left: ShaDiamond Gregory, Jenasha Johnson, Mikalah Thompson, Alana Ballowe; second row, Coach Kelly Johnson, Sidra Daniel, Nikia Chambers, J’Miyah Holman; Third row Aaliyah Amos, Logan Ragland, Brianne Slape, Mary-Sidney Heslip, Neveah Booker, Coach Shanice Miles; bottom row: Lauren Randolph.