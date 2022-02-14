Helen Bateman, of New Canton, passed from her physical body on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at The Woodland in Farmville. She was 97 and would have celebrated her 98th Birthday on April 24.

A native of Galena, Kansas, Mrs. Bateman was recruited upon finishing high school to work for the War Department in Washington, D.C. and was one of the first employees to work at the still under construction Pentagon. She worked in this capacity for the duration of the Second World War.

She was also active in several churches during her life as a Sunday School Teacher.

Mrs. Bateman was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Mr. John Bateman Sr.

She is survived by two sons; John Bateman Jr. (wife, Pamela) of New Market, Alabama and Samuel Bateman of New Canton; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A service is planned for Friday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn, with interment in the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, the Family wishes that donations be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville or Centra Hospice in Farmville.