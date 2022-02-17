Hampden-Sydney Falls At No. 1 Randolph-Macon 74-54

Junior Ryan Clements scored a team-high 15 points, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 74-54 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball decision on the road at nationally-ranked No. 1 Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) on Wednesday night in Ashland. Sophomore Adam Brazil added 10 points for the visiting Tigers, who trailed 38-27 at halftime while falling to 12-10 overall, 7-8 in the ODAC. Josh Talbert scored a game-high 23 points for the host Yellow Jackets, who won their 17th-straight game while improving to 23-1 overall, 15-0 in the ODAC.

R-MC, ranked No. 1 in the D3hoops.com Top 25, jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead just 4:35 into the contest behind 10 early points from Talbert, including consecutive three-point field goals to start things. H-SC, however, battled back with 10 unanswered points to close to within 15-14 at 9:32, getting five points each from Clements and sophomore D.J. Wright each with a three-pointer and jumper. The Tigers were within 19-18 at 7:09 after a floater in the lane by Brazil, and a jumper by Brazil had the visitors within 23-20 at 5:58. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets outscored H-SC 15-7 to the buzzer, including a banked-in three-pointer by Miles Mallory at the horn, to lead 38-27 at the intermission.

R-MC maintained the advantage and extended its margin to 52-34 with 12:55 remaining as Buzz Anthony made a pair of three-pointers. H-SC again fought back and closed to within 52-39 at 12:10 following an old-fashioned three-point play by fifth-year Jake Hahn, and the Tigers trailed 55-43 with 10:33 on the clock after a floater in the lane from junior Chase Turner. The Yellow Jackets, however, used a quick 12-2 run to lead 67-45 at 5:14 after another basket by Talbert-with six points during the run-toward the final margin of victory.

Clements led H-SC with his 15 points, including 4-4 free throws. Brazil added 10 points, including 2-5 three-pointers, for the Tigers. Hahn and sophomore Josiah Hardy each finished with eight points, with Hardy adding five rebounds. H-SC shot 37% (22-59) from the field, including 26% (5-19) on three-pointers, and 100% (5-5) at the free throw line.

Talbert led R-MC with his game-high 23 points, including 3-5 three-pointers, adding a game-high four steals. Mallory added 17 points, six rebounds and a game-high three blocks for the Yellow Jackets. Anthony finished with 14 points and a game-high 10 assists. R-MC shot 43% (29-68) from the field, including 35% (10-29) on three-pointers, and 86% (6-7) at the line.

H-SC remains on the road for its final regular season game at ODAC member Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon, February 19, at 2 p.m. in Winchester.