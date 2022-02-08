Hadsell found guilty of murder, concealment of dead body

The jury in the Wesley Paul Hadsell murder trial deliberated for 40 minutes after closing arguments Feb. 7 before delivering verdicts, finding Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body.

These were the charges Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric A. Cooke and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Toni M. Colvin presented to the jury earlier in the day in their closing arguments.

Hadsell, 43, was formally charged on Jan. 14, 2019, with first-degree murder of his stepdaughter, Angelica “A.J” Hadsell, on March 3, 2015.

Southampton Circuit Court Clerk Richard L. Francis said sentencing is tentatively set for April 4.

He said Southampton Circuit Court Judge Lawson Wayne Farmer plans to hold the sentencing at the Hunterdale temporary courtroom facility where the trial has been taking place due to renovations at the Southampton County Courthouse in Courtland.

A.J. was a freshman on spring break from Longwood University in Farmville at the time of her disappearance in 2015.

The search took Norfolk Police investigators and a dive team to a pond off Walters Highway/U.S. Route 258 and Joyners Bridge Road in Isle of Wight County on April 4, 2015.

Within the week, Norfolk Police came to Southampton County and told the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office of a body found outside a house in the 34000 block of Smiths Ferry Road/U.S. 258. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, where it was positively identified as that of A.J. Hadsell