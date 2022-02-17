Garbage route change for President’s Day

As Monday, Feb. 21 is President’s Day, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday’s residential and business routes will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Tuesday residential route will be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Wednesday residential route will be picked up on Thursday, Feb. 24. Friday will have its normal business pick up. Each residential route will be moved to the following day. Rollouts should be at the curb by 7 am. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. For any questions call the Public Works Dept. at (434) 392-3331.

Loose leaf pickup will end on Wednesday, Feb. 23. All piles must be called in for pickup by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 for pickup. Call in to the Farmville Department of Public Works at (434) 392-3331.