Fraternity achieves Premier Blood Partner status

Hampden-Sydney College Nu Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity has been recognized by the American Red Cross as one of its Premier Blood Partners for 2022, a prestigious honor, for its support of the community and national blood supply.

Last year, Theta Chi helped the Red Cross collect 77 units of blood as part of its deep-rooted commitment to help save lives of patients facing illnesses and injuries in this community and across the country.

“Theta Chi is proud to be a part of the Red Cross mission that helps ensure lifesaving blood is available for hospital patients in need,” Cameron Parent, Theta Chi Philanthropy Chair. “Our organization shares that same humanitarian value to help our neighbors, and we are grateful for the opportunity to host blood drives that will do just that here in our community.”

Every day, volunteer blood and platelet donors across the country are needed to help save lives. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood at a H-SC Blood Drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: HSTigers or call 1(800) 733-2767.

Donors of all blood types are needed. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.

Hampden-Sydney College Nu Chapter of Theti Chi Fraternity

Theta Chi is one of the oldest men’s college fraternities in North America. Founded in 1856, more than 185,000 members have enjoyed the Fraternity’s traditions, ideals and fellowship.

Founded on the principle of friendship through the mutual assistance of every member, Theta Chi aims to provide its members with an enjoyable and fulfilling collegiate experience that also prepares them for rewarding, successful lives after graduation.