Fiery crash kills two

At 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 92 mile marker in Hanover County.

A 2017 Jeep Renegade was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire. Two troopers and a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee pulled the driver and two passengers from the burning vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep, Krista M. Casebolt, 58, of Farmville, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries later Sunday. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger, Elaine Gurbacki, 83, of Farmville, was also transported to VCU Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries later Sunday. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A second passenger, a 58-year-old male, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.