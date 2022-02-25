February campaign serves first responders

Tracy and Shannon Armes of Wilsons held a “Share Love” campaign, beginning Feb. 1, in recognition of Heart Month and Valentine’s Day. The fundraiser was an opportunity for individuals to sponsor Skylar’s Comfort Bears in memory or in honor of loved ones.

Skylar is Tracy and Shannon’s daughter who was born silently into their arms at 40 weeks gestation in 2016; an umbilical cord entanglement causing her stillbirth. They share their love for Skylar and the joy her little brother Dakota brings to their life through acts of kindness.

Their largest effort, which has grown significantly, involves donating Skylar’s comfort bears and comfort gift bags to multiple hospitals and first responder organizations in Virginia.

The Armes’ “Share Love” campaign had a goal of 45 bears, which were all sponsored in only a few days! Each bear has a special red ribbon that reads “You Are Loved.” And a message that reads “You are a child of God, wonderfully made, dearly loved and precious in His sight. If you need a little comfort, pray with me and hold me tight. I’ll be here for you.”

Bears were delivered Tuesday, Feb. 8 to first responders in Buckingham and Prince Edward counties, expanding their outreach in Skylar’s memory. The bears will help emergency personnel provide comfort and compassion to children involved in emergencies.

These first-time donations were delivered to Sheriff William “Billy” Kidd and Lieutenant Bo Jamerson at the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, to Fire Chief Jason Wharam at the Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department, and to Crew Chief Austin Piccalo at the Prince Edward Rescue in Farmville.

“It’s a blessing Skylar’s comfort bears enable us to honor so many loved ones while sharing our love for Skylar. And we are so grateful for community support. 100% of fundraising dollars support the donation of Skylar’s comfort bears and comfort gift bags throughout central Virginia.”

You may learn more about their efforts at www.Facebook.com/InMemoryofSkylarJeanArmes.