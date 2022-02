Ernestine Harris Atkinson, 76 of Farmville, passed away Feb. 18. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Obies United Holiness Church Cemetery, Timberlake, North Carolina. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.