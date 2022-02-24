Dukes district tournament champions

James River District Wrestling Tournament Championship held at Cumberland High School on Feb. 2.

The following are team scores and winners for each weight class:

TEAM SCORES

Cumberland 122

Randolph-Henry 79

Bluestone 59

Amelia 56

Nottoway 33

INDIVUAL SCORES

106 – Hunter Cooper – Amelia

113 – Celeste Mitchell – Cumberland

120 – David Terrones-Lara – Randolph Henry

126 – Dion Pittman – Cumberland

132 – Steven Barron – Amelia

138 – Dominic Hardison – Amelia

145 – Kaleb O’Brian – Amelia

152 – Hans Stone – Cumberland

160 – Cole Dalton – Cumberland

170 – Harris Gills – Cumberland

182 – Austin Gills – Cumberland

195 – James Miller – Cumberland

220 – Landon Jackson – Randolph Henry

285 – Daniel Terrones-Lara – Randolph-Henry

The Cumberland Wrestling Team placed an impressive third out of the 12 teams that participated in the 2021-22 VHSL Region 1A/1B Wrestling Tournament hosted by Cumberland on Feb. 5.

CHS’s Garland “Harris” Gills won second place in the 170 lbs. weight class, Dion Pittman won second place in the 126 lbs. weight class and Jacob Price won second place in the 195 lbs. weight class.

The Dukes traveled to Salem for the VHSL State Tournament Feb. 18 and 19. Cumberland was represented in 12 of the 14 weight classes.