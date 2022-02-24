Dukes district tournament champions
Published 11:00 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
James River District Wrestling Tournament Championship held at Cumberland High School on Feb. 2.
The following are team scores and winners for each weight class:
TEAM SCORES
Cumberland 122
Randolph-Henry 79
Bluestone 59
Amelia 56
Nottoway 33
INDIVUAL SCORES
106 – Hunter Cooper – Amelia
113 – Celeste Mitchell – Cumberland
120 – David Terrones-Lara – Randolph Henry
126 – Dion Pittman – Cumberland
132 – Steven Barron – Amelia
138 – Dominic Hardison – Amelia
145 – Kaleb O’Brian – Amelia
152 – Hans Stone – Cumberland
160 – Cole Dalton – Cumberland
170 – Harris Gills – Cumberland
182 – Austin Gills – Cumberland
195 – James Miller – Cumberland
220 – Landon Jackson – Randolph Henry
285 – Daniel Terrones-Lara – Randolph-Henry
The Cumberland Wrestling Team placed an impressive third out of the 12 teams that participated in the 2021-22 VHSL Region 1A/1B Wrestling Tournament hosted by Cumberland on Feb. 5.
CHS’s Garland “Harris” Gills won second place in the 170 lbs. weight class, Dion Pittman won second place in the 126 lbs. weight class and Jacob Price won second place in the 195 lbs. weight class.
The Dukes traveled to Salem for the VHSL State Tournament Feb. 18 and 19. Cumberland was represented in 12 of the 14 weight classes.