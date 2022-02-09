Drug take back set

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Farmville Police and Kolorado Webb, a Boy Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 6596, will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Program as part of his “Eagle Project.” From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., officers from the Farmville Police Department and members of Boy Scout Troop 6596 will be collecting unwanted or expired prescription medications at Midtown Square near Chick-fil-A. Citizens may drive through to drop off medications, with no questions asked, and without having to exit their vehicles. To remain anonymous, donors should remove the labels from all containers, or they may dump loose medications directly into our collection box; however, any liquids should remain sealed in their own containers. Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and vape products cannot be accepted at this time. In the event of inclement weather, the Take Back will be postponed until a later date.

Completing an “Eagle Project” is one of the requirements to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. The Scout must plan, develop, and lead a project that benefits an organization other than the Boy Scouts. Although the Farmville Police Department already participates in two Drug Enforcement Administration sponsored prescription drug take backs, Webb saw the need for another opportunity for Farmville residents to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. All medications collected during this project will remain in the possession of the Farmville Police Department until destroyed.