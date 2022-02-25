Drug take back event held

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Farmville Police and Kolorado Webb, a Boy Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 6596, hosted a Prescription Drug Take Back Program as part of his “Eagle Project”. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., officers from the Farmville Police Department and members of Boy Scout Troop 6596 collected unwanted or expired prescription medications at Midtown Square near Chick-fil-A. Completing an “Eagle Project” is one of the requirements to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. The Scout must plan, develop, and lead a project that benefits an organization other than the Boy Scouts. All medications collected will remain in the possession of the Farmville Police Department until destroyed.