Donald Daye Shumaker, 73 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully at home on Feb. 12, He is preceded in death by his mother, Berta Catlett Shumaker; father, Tommy Gordon Shumaker Sr.; brothers, Tommy “Teddy” Shumaker Jr. and Benjamin “Benji” Shumaker; aunt, Gladys Glass, as well as his best friend, Toby Rush.

He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Shumaker; daughter, Felicia Taylor and granddaughter, Maebriann Rose. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Meadows (Garland); brother, Pat Shumaker (Dottie); sister-in-law, Hilda Shumaker as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Throughout his life, Donald had traveled, trapped, hunted, fished, wrote several articles published in magazines across the country and authored five books. One of the things in his life that he was most proud of, was his service to our great country. He proudly wore his title of Marine, and served in the Vietnam War.

He also was a true believer in God and wanted to share his testimony and faith with others.

Donald will forever be remembered as a true outdoorsman, for his patriotism and his faith.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.