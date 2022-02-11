David Edward Hackney, of Farmville, passed away on Feb. 5. He was born in Farmville, on July 13, 1951 to the late John Thomas Hackney and Lula Hackney Lewis. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Donna G. Hackney and sister, Elsie Hackney.

David was full of life and loved his family and friends dearly.

He is survived by his brothers John Hackney of Farmville; Charlie Hackney (Debby) of Hixsburg; Ronnie Hackney (Cheryl) of Greenbary; James Russel (Mary Ann) of Florida and Luther Russel (Tammy) of Dinwiddle; his sisters, Lula Carter of Lynchburg, Peggy Lewis (Jimmy) of Farmville, Lucille Tinch (Jerry) of North Carolina and Anne Highfill Ross (Mike) of Durham, North Carolina. Also, Tammi Kapuscinski (Pete) of Dillwyn, his sidekick.

Services will be private. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. w ww.puckettfh.com.