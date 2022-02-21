Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Bubadias was a strong Christian woman, a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend. She left to be with the Lord on Feb. 14, at age 56.

She was born to Thomas and Nina Lavin on Nov. 3, 1965.

After attending Delaware Community College, she joined the U.S. Navy, where she met her husband, Arthur “AJ” Bubadias Jr. Together; they had two children, Rebecca and Samantha.

She battled stage 3 chronic kidney disease the last 6 months of her life, contracting COVID-19 the last 5 weeks resulting in heart failure. Throughout all of this, she had the ability to find happiness in her daily life.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 35 years, AJ; daughters, Rebecca and Samantha; sister, Carole, and her husband, John, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Court, Farmville, VA 23901.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckett.com.