Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of October. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Heather M. Storrie to James D. Gregg II, 2 AC, Parcel, Hamilton District. $199,900.

• Sharon Rawls to Michael Lee Grinnell, 7.04 AC, .42 AC, Lots, Hamilton District. $180,000.

• Manage This LLC to Kathryn P. Duncan, Lots, Hamilton District. $200,000.

• Thomas Edward Da Silva to Thomas Edward Da Silva. Deed Gift.

• Sarah D. Fenner; Succ Tr to Chutters LLC, 31.22 AC, 40 AC, Madison District. $206,500.

• Edward R. Johnson; et al to Edward R. Johnson, Parcel, Hamilton District. $40,000.

• Orion Investments Inc to Thomas H. Baldwin; et ux, .56 AC, Parcel, Randolph District. $27,500.

• Larry K. Landis to Glenn Landis, 10.70 AC, Randolph District. $25,000.

• Melvin J. Williams to American Dream LLC; et al, .47 AC, Lot, Madison District. $125,000.

• County of Cumberland to 110 South Street LLC, 14.6 AC, Hamilton District. $36,000.

• John W. Stuart Gilchrist; III to John W. Stuart Gilchrist; III; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Janet Miller Homes LLC to Paula R. Viera, Lot, Town of Farmville. $120,000.

• Joseph A. Hazelgrove to Hazelgrove LLC. Deed Gift.

• Tammy Combs Ingle to Dustin J. Clark, 14.280 AC, Madison District. $175,000.

• Lawrence Wade Stimpson Jr.; et al to Gunnar Nielson Lewis Nedreberg, 3.107 AC, Lot, Hamilton District. $130,000.

• James Terry to Aiden Green, 19.28 AC, Hamilton District. $55,000.

• Richard R. Nuckols to Richard R. Nuckols; et al. Deed Gift.

• R Mark Shult to Joshua Anthony Hall, 1.38 AC, Randolph District. $205,000.

• Steve Carter Nelson to Brandon Todd Meinhard. Deed Gift.

• Theresa Elaine Price to Bobby F. Price Jr.; et als. Deed Gift.

• Wanda Leigh Jamerson; et al to Elwood Carson Finch, 1.01 AC, Randolph District. $2,000.

• Kathleen M. Blankenship; et ux to Kathleen M. Blankenship; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Linward A. Ayers; et ux to John S. Eicher, .90 AC, .91 AC, Parcels, Randolph District. $64,400.

• Susan E. Shifflett to Steven C. Sopok; et ux, Parcel, Randolph District. $80,000.

• Richard S. Blanton; Exor to Enos K. King; et ux, 40 AC, 19 ½ AC, .75 AC, Randolph District. $120,000.

• Edward Thomas Brooks Jr.; et als to Cuatro LLC, Parcel, Madison District. $33,000.

• Richard S. Blanton; Exor to John F. Stoltzfus, 105.6 AC, 2 AC, Randolph District. $330,000.

• Hugh Berkley Pleasants III; et als to Hugh Berkley Pleasants III; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Mack H. Robinson; Sr. to Holly A. Dressler, Parcel, Hamilton District. $78,000.

• County of Cumberland to Demetrius Kyle Curry; et al, 5 AC, Randolph District. $7,000.

• Thomas W. Kennen to Sandra W. Dillard, 5 AC, Lot, Hamilton District. $242,000.

• Edward Thomas Brooks Jr.; et als to Jesus Lopez-Fuentes, Parcel, Madison District. $48,000.

• Dorothy W. Craighed; et als to Shelley Mays-Couch. Deed Gift.

• Bao N. Hoang; et ux to Betsey Gorham, 4 AC, Lot, Madison District. $29,500.

• Howard J. Mayo to Phillip C. Mayo; et ux, 25.119 AC, Hamilton District. $15,000.

• Casey Rider; et ux to Holman Mill Properties LLC, 17 AC, Parcel, Randolph District. $305,000.

• Troy Y. Kitchen; et al to Abbie D. Kitchen. Deed Gift.

• Jack C. Fyock Jr.; et al to Melissa L. Edwards, 2 AC, Madison District. $30,000.

• Robert L. Hill; Tr to Michelle Lloyd-Bey, 7.9 AC, 8.8 AC, Parcel, Madison District. $135,000.